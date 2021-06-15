Rent is a heavy burden on many households in major German cities. This is the result of a current study by the Hans Böckler Foundation.

Düsseldorf – Almost every second of the around 8.4 million households that rent in major German cities spends more than 30 percent of their net income on rent. This is confirmed by a study published by the Hans Böckler Foundation on Tuesday. That corresponds to more than 4.1 million households in which around 6.5 million people live. According to the union-affiliated foundation, any social transfers and housing benefits have already been taken into account.

“For social scientists as well as real estate experts, a rent burden rate above 30 percent of household income is problematic, especially for households with lower incomes, because then there is only relatively little money left for other lifestyle”, stated the foundation. Many landlords would also draw a line here because they doubted that tenants with less income would be able to afford their apartment in the long term. A good quarter (25.9 percent) of households in the 77 major German cities have to spend at least 40 percent of their income on rent including heating and ancillary costs – this corresponds to almost 2.2 million households with around 3.1 million residents; just under twelve percent or almost a million households even have to raise more than half of their income.

Study by the Hans Böckler Foundation: Financial burden on city households through rents

For the study, a research team led by urban sociologist Andrej Holm from Berlin’s Humboldt University evaluated the latest available data from the microcensus. The study therefore also provides detailed figures for every single major city in the Federal Republic of Germany for 2018. According to the study, in recent years, even among city dwellers, incomes have risen faster than housing costs on average. However, there were great social differences: the burden in households on the poverty line, which have a maximum income of 60 percent of the median, was around 46 percent. Median means that 50 percent are above and 50 percent below. In contrast, tenant households with a high income of more than 140 percent of the median only have to spend an average of just under 20 percent on rent including heating, according to the study.

“Polarization” of the housing situation in Germany’s major cities

The authors therefore see a further “polarization” of the housing situation. A comparison over time from 2006 to 2018 also shows that “the social inequalities in the area of ​​housing have worsened and the high rent cost burdens have solidified”. The housing shortage in large cities was “at most slightly alleviated” despite increased construction activity. Nationwide, there is a supply deficit of over 1.5 million apartments, which would be missing even with a hypothetically assumed optimal distribution of living space in large cities, explained Holm.

He advocated a multi-pronged approach to improve the situation. In addition to instruments to protect existing rents, among other things, social and non-profit housing should be “significantly strengthened with the most permanent rental agreements possible,” he advised. Another crucial key to social housing provision, however, is the income situation of the tenants. Without effective measures to dissolve the widespread low-wage sector, social housing cannot be guaranteed in large cities, according to Holm. (AFP / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

