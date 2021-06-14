Poland Slovakia streaming and live TV: where to see the European 2021 match

POLAND SLOVAKIA STREAMING TV – Today, Monday 14 June 2021, at 6 pm Poland and Slovakia will compete in St. Petersburg for the first match of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see Poland Slovakia live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championship between Poland and Slovakia will be visible via satellite on Sky Sport channels (a subscription is required to see them). The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 6 pm today, Monday 14 June 2021. Expected ample pre and post match.

Poland Slovakia live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the match valid for Euro 2020 Poland and Slovakia will be visible on the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: Poland-Slovakia

Poland-Slovakia Date: Monday 14 June 2021

Monday 14 June 2021 Schedule: 18

18 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 European Football Championship match Poland Slovakia, but what are the probable formations of the match scheduled today? Here they are:

POLAND (3-4-1-2): Szczesny; Helik, Bednarek, Glik; Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Moder, Linetty; Zielinski; Lewandowski, Kownacki

SLOVAKIA (4-2-3-1): Kuciak; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Hrosovsky, Kucka; Weiss, Hamsik, Mak; Strelec

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP