Poland has experienced a major cyberattack affecting government infrastructure. This was announced by the press secretary of the Polish government Piotr Müller, reports Polsat.

Müller said that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is organizing a closed meeting of the lower house of parliament to discuss the attack and pass on secret information about it to the deputies. It is clarified that the attack was “unprecedented” and affected a number of statesmen and institutions of the republic.

This attack leaked data from the Office of the Prime Minister. The reason for this is attributed to the fact that its head, Mikhail Dvorchik, used private e-mail for work tasks.

Earlier it was reported that NATO countries at the summit in Brussels will prescribe an agreement to help each other in the event of cyberattacks against them.

On June 11, the UK accused Russia of aiding cyberattacks and called on the G7 to unanimously oppose such acts. This statement was made by the head of the British Foreign Ministry Dominic Raab. He stressed that cyberattacks contradict the norms of international law. “They cause great damage, some of them are committed for the sake of pure theft or profit, others – only to wreak havoc,” said the head of the British Foreign Office. The diplomat also stressed that hacker attacks on hospitals, schools and key infrastructure are unacceptable.