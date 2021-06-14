Slovakia surprised with a well-deserved victory against Poland. He found a friend in Krychowiak, because the former Sevilla player expelled himself when his team was better, but overall the game was better for a simple reason: Slovaks know what they are playing. Paulo Sousa’s experiment with Poland does not work. He wants to play beautifully without quality players for it, something that makes his team vulnerable at the back and meek at the top. It seeks to make third degree equations with a team that has a hard time learning the multiplication table, while Slovakia is a much more limited group but that knows its shortcomings perfectly. She makes them up while exploiting their virtues.

The first part showed a lost team and another with clear ideas. Sousa, in his attempt to make Poland an offensive team, had a coach attack: defense of three, as usual, but with a winger converted to central (Bereszynski) and a winger to lane (Jozwiak). He lost both, because the first was lost and the second shy so as not to neglect his back. That’s where the Slovakian goal came in the first half. Mak first portrayed Bereszynski with two overflows and then with a house brand spout. He finished the job with a shot to the post that slipped into the goal after bouncing off Szczesny.

As the Poles are uncomfortable in this system their great star, Lewandowski, ends up unhinged. In fact, he leaves the locker room with excess revolutions: in just four minutes he had fired twice, both times without danger and in positions that were not shot. Come down to receive, help in construction … Except on your site (the area) was everywhere. In addition, Sousa warned of something in the previous one: avoid the cons of Slovakia. He forgot to teach his players the lesson, because they launched them how and when they wanted, led by a Hamsik who at 33 gave a recital. Unlike their rival, the Slovaks keep it simple: give it to the good guy. And the good one is Hamsik. The statistics from the first act speak for themselves: 58% possession for Poland and more shots for Slovakia (8-7). Safe dominance of the de Sousa and Slovak opportunity every time they stole.

Better Poland returned from the break, finding a prize in the first minute: a good move by Klich ended in a goal from Linetty with a semi-fallow shot. That’s where the Poles grew until Krychowiak expelled himself on 62 ‘with an unnecessary inning when he was already yellow. Only seven minutes later Skriniar, who was imperial all afternoon, scored the winning goal from a corner.

In the final minutes, Poland tried one less without overly disturbing a Slovakia that is tactically very disciplined. This result threatens to tighten even more a group that felt very equal.

Changes Frankowski (73 ‘, Karol Linetty), Tymoteusz Puchacz (73 ‘, Rybus), Patrik hrosovsky (78 ‘, Jakub Hromada), Martin Koscelnik (78 ‘, Pekarík), Jakub Moder (84 ‘, Klich), Karol Swiderski (84 ‘, Zielinski), Duris (86 ‘, Lukas Haraslin), Tomas Suslov (86 ‘, Mak), Jan Gregus (90 ‘, Doubt) Goals 0-1, 17 ‘: Szczesny, 1-1, 45 ‘: Karol Linetty, 1-2, 68 ‘: Skriniar Cards Referee: Ovidiu Hategan

VAR Referee: Marco Di Bello

There were (19 ‘, Yellow) Krychowiak (21 ‘, Yellow) Krychowiak (61 ‘, Red