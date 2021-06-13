Natalya Poklonskaya, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, named those responsible for the breakdown in relations between Russia and Ukraine. She is quoted by RIA News…

“Unfortunately, the Ukrainian leadership does not yet have such a desire,” the MP said, speaking about building partnerships with Russia.

At the same time, according to her, both countries have the opportunity to establish a normal dialogue.

Earlier on June 13, it was reported that Poklonskaya accused the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights of ignoring the water blockade of Crimea by Ukraine. She explained that representatives of the organization are in no hurry to assess what is happening, therefore “it seems that the issue is deliberately delayed or ignored.”

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.