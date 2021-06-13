Natalya Poklonskaya, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, named the reason for refusing to participate in the upcoming State Duma elections. She stated this in an interview. RIA News…

She noted that she is moving to another interesting job, not related to the work of the deputy. Poklonskaya stressed that the refusal to participate in the elections should be regarded not as the end of a political career, but as a desire to get “another experience useful for further career.”

“Without movement and development, what good will I bring the country, the people? I want to be useful for the people, for our leadership and for Russia, ”the deputy said.

At the new place of work, Poklonskaya intends to focus on topics that interest people. Some of them will be the preservation of protected areas, ecology, accessibility of beaches, health care.

On May 28, it became known that Poklonskaya withdrew her candidacy from the United Russia primaries. She added that she will report it later.

In March 2014, after Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Crimea was created, and Poklonskaya was appointed Acting Prosecutor of the region. In May 2014, by decree of President Vladimir Putin, she was appointed to the post of prosecutor. In September 2016, Poklonskaya wrote a statement to vacate this post in connection with her election to the State Duma.