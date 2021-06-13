Natalya Poklonskaya, Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, accused the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of ignoring the water blockade of Crimea by Ukraine. She is quoted by RIA News…

According to the politician, representatives of the organization are in no hurry to assess what is happening, therefore “it seems that the issue is deliberately delayed or ignored.” Poklonskaya has already addressed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet regarding the water blockade and asked to condemn Kiev’s actions.

On June 11, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Razumkov, said that Ukraine can begin negotiations on the resumption of water supply to Crimea with Russia only if it understands exactly what concessions Moscow is ready to make. Prior to this, the representative of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbass, adviser to the head of the presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, explained that the water can be “changed for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the withdrawal of troops from Donbass” and the return of uncontrolled territories on the terms of Ukraine.

After the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014, Ukraine blocked the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper, which previously provided more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs.