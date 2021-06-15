Gasoline prices are getting expensive. The CDU therefore wants to increase the commuter allowance. But the Greens’ energy money concept is better, say leading economists.

Berlin / Hamburg – In the dispute about the next rising gasoline prices Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has received support from leading economists. Basically, the concept of absorbing rising energy prices with a per capita reimbursement is more productive than increasing the commuter allowance, said the President of the RWI – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Essen, Christoph Schmidt, of the "Rheinische Post". The head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), Gabriel Felbermayr, made a similar statement.

Both economists rejected the plans of Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. The CDU party leader criticized the green plans at the weekend and himself called for the commuter allowance to be increased. But from the point of view of economic experts, this instrument is not suitable for cushioning rising prices in a socially fair manner. So would with a higher commuter allowance mainly takes higher income groups into account.