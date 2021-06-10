Paris (dpa)

Paul Pogba, the French football star, denied the rumors circulated recently about a dispute between his colleagues Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud in the roosters’ team, indicating at the same time that he had not received an offer to renew his contract with his team Manchester United.

Giroud sat on the bench at the start of the friendly match between France and Bulgaria on Tuesday, before replacing Karim Benzema to score two goals in the meeting, which ended with the victory of the world champions 3-0.

Giroud expressed his anger at Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappe in the post-match press conference, complaining that the young striker had not passed the ball to him on several occasions.

During their time together on the field, there was only one pass between Giroud and Mbappe, as the Chelsea player passed the ball to the Saint-Germain star, who did not respond by passing the ball to him on another occasion.

According to reports, an angry Mbappe wanted to hold a press conference to defend himself after hearing Giroud’s comments.

Despite this, Pogba denied rumors about the existence of differences in the ranks of the French team seeking to win the continental championship for the third time in its history, after winning it in 1984 and 2000.

“The only tensions are on the back and legs, the physiotherapists are there for that,” Pogba joked at a news conference today. “Frankly, I live in the national team, there is nothing, there is always a very good atmosphere with everyone, we will go straight to the topic – Between Olivier and Mbappe, there is absolutely nothing.

Pogba explained: “I think what was said was probably poorly conveyed, Kylian, according to his abilities, can score and make a lot of passes, he does that, he plays with the team although I always tell him it would be good to defend a little bit more.” He stressed: There is nothing, nothing happened, I feel no tension, nothing at all.

Reports on Mbappe and Giroud weren’t the only rumors Pogba had to contend with.

Several reports had indicated earlier today that his club, Manchester United, had started talks on a new deal, with Pogba’s current contract expiring in 2022, while there was also talk of Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in him.

Although he did not confirm whether initial talks had begun or not, Pogba stressed that there was no offer on the table. Pogba noted: Contacts with Paris? I have a one year contract, everyone knows that.

And the French player revealed at the end of his speech: There is no concrete offer “from United” so far, I am still at United, I focus only on the euro, I have more experience than before, and I only look at the present, I have an agent who takes care of everything from these matters.