Tadi Bogačar added another victory to his impressive record, as the UAE team rider managed to snatch the general classification title at the Tour of Slovenia, after a strong performance that enabled 4 of the team’s riders to join the top ten list.

The fourth stage was held over a 175.3 km track from Ljubljana to Novo Mesto, where Mathieu Trentin took fourth place in the sprint, and 10 km before the finish line, the advanced group set off to widen the difference with the main group, with Trentin performing strongly in the kilometre. The final race of the race was followed by Bahrain Team Victorious riders, with Phil Bauhaus winning first, while Trenton finished fourth, and Rui Oliveira finished eighth.

Tadi Bogachar was able to win the general classification title and the jersey of the best climber. He also won the Young Riders classification thanks to his wins in the second and fourth stages of the Tour. And the

Diego Ulisse finished second in the general classification, while his teammate Rafal Maika finished fourth, and Jan Polanc finished ninth.

Commenting on his victory, Tade Pogachar said: “I am very happy with this result, as I have come close to being on the podium in this race four times in the past, and finally managed to win the title. It was a beautiful week despite its tough races and I’m proud that we were able to achieve these results thanks to the strong team performance. Congratulations to all my teammates on this win! I can feel my fitness progressing race by race and I am now fully prepared for the Tour de France. We still have two weeks to prepare to participate in the round that occupies a key place in my list of goals for this season.”