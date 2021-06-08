Poetry | “Goodbye America, I loved you” – The Doors’ compiled lyrics by Jim Morrison contain previously unreleased material

The collection of compiled texts approved by the heirloom will be published today.

The Doors –a world-renowned singer-songwriter in the band Jim Morrison (1943–1971) will be released today on Tuesday, June 8, as The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics (HarperCollins).

The publication approved by the heir contains almost 600 pages. Included are lyrics to The Doors as well as collections of poems, some of which were published after his death.

In addition, there is handwritten material from 28 notebooks that have not previously been made public as well Book plana note called.

The last of the notebooks was written in Paris shortly before Morrison’s death in July 1971.

The audiobook portion of the package includes Morrison himself and, for example Patti Smith and Liz Phairin poetic utterance about those texts.

Although Morrison’s vocal lyrics to The Doors, who died at the age of 27, signaled the young man’s readability and originality, poetry publications so far have been somewhat more uneven than the best of the lyrics recorded. Poetic publications also include note-taking fragments.

So it’s interesting to note how controlled the Rolling Stone magazine published long advance the book is even an example The Wall Street Journal photographs of the original material are more fragmentary.

Previously unpublished long As I Look Back goes through Morrison’s life from a child in an officer family to a rock star.

Morrison was born into an officer family and remembers ”the passionate souls of the barracks”.

She considers herself a storyteller of a group of children, a leader, a bully of girls, and the sharpest boy in the class, who found magic in books and poems until sex provided even greater stimulation.

“An innate leader, a poet, a shaman with the soul of a clown, ”He writes of his tendencies.

Morrison recalls the breakthrough of 1950s rock and the attempt to breed duck-tail hair in adolescence, as well as film studies and a short-term interest in psychedelic drugs.

“I can prove the power of acid. I saw many amazing things“, he writes.

However, a longer-term favorite drug was alcohol, and Morrison’s sacred trinity is also in this poem. ”girl, bottle & blessed sleep”.

“Hops are a good disguise“, He writes and continues to defend his alcohol abuse more subtly:”i drink so i can talk to assholes like myself”.

As expected Morrison denies being “revolutionary”.

He is notoriously urging The Doors to abandon the practice of marking songs written by the entire band when the guitarist-songwriter Robbie Krieger had written a reference to an armed uprising Tell All The People song. Morrison agreed to sing it, but did not take the lyrics in any way in his name.

In his own texts, Morrison thinks he was ”the first to bring normal academic intelligence to rock”. This could be, for example Bob Dylan and Lou Reed have another opinion.

Morrison wonders if he can be a 17th century poet John Milton ways to never write your own Paradise Lost and ”break away from the past, wife & partners & define yourself”.

According to him “the joy of performing is over”And there could be the joy of writing in movies ahead.

Last words refer to how Morrison decided to leave for Paris, where he died on 3 July 1971.

“Goodbye America / I loved you.”