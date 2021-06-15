It has not been the dream start. Spain debuted in EURO2020 against Sweden and a poor 0-0 leaves a tiMorata selection. In case there were doubts, in this podcast the puns are applauded (although this one by Javier Aznar, special envoy in the State of La Cartuja, in situ, is rather a punishment) and Morata is trusted to remain the troll striker and swell to score decisive goals until the final of the European Championship. We review the effectiveness of a coach depending on whether he wears a tracksuit or is fit, and we assure that the gaffe has been fulfilled again: Enrique Ballester’s birthday, Spain’s bad debut in a national team competition.

‘The last of the list’ is a podcast of AS Audio Y Podium podcast, with the address of Javier Aznar Y Enrique Ballester, the production of Lourdes moreno Y Javier Machicado, and the realization of Vicente Zamora. Remember to subscribe and follow us on your favorite audio platform so you don’t miss an episode, and leave your rating or comment if you liked it.

