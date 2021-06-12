Italy has taken the first match of # EURO2020 after a ceremony that maintains the horteril tradition of putting brilli-brilli everywhere. The Achilles cat It was right, so we return to occupy the gap left by the mythical octopus Paul. We review a series of Latinisms and it is very clear to us that we must have be very careful with the culturetas, especially if they are Italian. We analyze the sinking pet originality and why athletes born in the 80s have signed a pact with the European Union so that people in their thirties believe they are still young.

‘Last on the list’ is a podcast by AS Audio and Podium podcast, with the address of Javier Aznar Y Enrique Ballester, the production of Lourdes moreno Y Javier Machicado, and the realization of Vicente Zamora. Remember to subscribe and follow us on your favorite audio platform so you don’t miss an episode, and leave your rating or comment if you liked it.

