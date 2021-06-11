As newspaper premieres “The last of the list”, the first podcast of the AS Audio project. This podcast is a co-production by AS Audio and Podium podcast in which Javier Aznar (Apple Podcasts Award for one of the best podcasts of 2019 for ‘Hotel Jorge Juan’ and a regular columnist for AS) Y Enrique Ballester (Panenka Award for the Best Football Book of 2020 for ‘Another Football Book’), two of the best columnists of the new generations of sports journalists, analyze the news of the Eurocup with the tone that characterize its columns and articles. They will talk about what happens on (and especially) off the field, what are the biggest surprises and failures, or who will be the next Arshavin.

In this first episode we regain hope to see EURO2020, although we do not know which is the mascot or convince us that the headquarters is decentralized. Even so, we like the Eurocup for Éder (what happened to Éder?), For Greece in 2004, Denmark in 1992, Poborský’s Czech Republic, Cesc’s goal and ‘the Podolskis’, those players who in their teams are neither fu nor fa, but in these tournaments they end up becoming the future golden ball.

Listen to ‘The last of the list’ on your favorite platform

– Spotify

– Apple Podcast

– iVoox

– Google Podcast

– Podium Podcast website

– Podium Podcast App