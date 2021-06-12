On Friday, June 11, Pochi Marambio and Tierra Sur released the promotional single on YouTube “When it is older”, a preview of the album of the same name as the grouping of reggae will launch at the end of the month.

This new record production is the first album for children by the Peruvian group. However, for a long time, they had been making presentations aimed at children, with magicians, dancers and plastic artists.

The parents who attended these events requested that Pochi Marambio and Tierra Sur compile the songs from their children’s shows on a disc, the reggae group explained in a statement.

However, it was contemplated that the album contains songs from the times of the band, including songs that made it famous in the early nineties, as well as stories written by the vocalist and leader. Alejandro ‘Pochi’ Marambio.

Thus, in February of this year it was released “Reggae Baby”, a catchy theme that would be the first apparition of this new musical project. However, the song “When I grow up” is considered the first official single from the album.

On this topic, Pochi Marambio explained that the lyrics are inspired by the imaginary friend that some children describe and evokes the union of each person with their inner child.

