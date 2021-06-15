The religious of Puebla origin, Miguel Angel Castro Muñoz, bishop-elect of the diocese of Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca, will take office at 11:00 am this Thursday, June 17.

It was on March 27 when Pope Francis named Castro Muñoz, who was parish priest of the Jesús Buen Pastor temple of the Manuel Rivera Anaya housing unit in the city of Puebla, as the IX Bishop of the Diocese of Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca.

Castro Muñoz occupies the position that became vacant after the death of the Bishop of Huajuapan de León, Teodoro Enrique Pino Miranda, due to cancer on July 2, 2020. Before the death of Pino Miranda, the priest Rogelio Palma Tapia was appointed administrator of the Diocese of Huajuapan de León by the College of Diocesan Administrator Consultants.

The Diocese of Huajuapan de León announced that the Ordination ceremony of Miguel Ángel Castro Muñoz As bishop, it will be held behind closed doors and the corresponding sanitary measures will be established to avoid contagion of covid-19.

Both the Diocese of Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca, and the Archdiocese of Puebla will broadcast the ceremony of ordination and inauguration of Castro Muñoz through his social networks.

Previously, the elected bishop of Huajuapan de León Oaxaca, Miguel Ángel Castro Muñoz, unveiled his episcopal shield that has a cross that ends in the shape of a crozier in reference to the episcopal ministry.

The episcopal shield for the management of Castro Muñoz has a image of the Sierra Mixteca as “land of the sun” where the seed of the Gospel was sown; and the Cathedral Basilica of Huajuapan. At the bottom appears the letter “M” of the Virgin Mary, as a woman of integrity and hope; and a spring nourished by the rays of the Cross, a sign of sacramental grace.

Finally, the motto appears “Obediens usque ad morten” so that the episcopal ministry of Jesus may be taken as an example and inspiration, as a man of constant prayer and discernment.

Castro Muñoz was born on November 15, 1970, in the city of Puebla, Puebla. It was Ordained a deacon on October 19, 1997 in the Cathedral Basilica of Puebla; where he assumed the priestly commitment on June 29, 1998.

The bishop of Huajuapan de León was Parish Vicar of Santa María de la Asunción in Izúcar de Matamoros, from 1998 to 2003; He was associate cooperator of diocesan Youth Ministry from 2003 to 2005; parochial vicar of Jesús Divino Maestro parish from 2004 to 2005; and Advisor in the Minor Seminary from 2005 to 2006.

He studied in Rome, obtaining the Bachelor of Theology with a specialization in Church History at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross from 2006 to 2008. He completed a higher study in Christian archeology at the Pontificium Institutum Archeologiae Christianae, in Rome, from 2007 to 2008.

Upon his return to Mexico, he was a professor at the Palafoxiano Major Seminary, from 2008 to 2018; collaborator in the diocesan Curia, from 2008 to 2009; Philosophy advisor at the Major Seminary since 2009; He was secretary of the Vicar of Pastoral, from 2014 to 2016. He also served as Rector of the Guadalupe Shrine of Puebla from 2017 to 2020; spiritual director of the laity associated with the Congregation of Missionaries of Charity, from 2009 to 2019; and pastor of Jesús Buen Pastor de la Rivera Anaya from 2020 until his appointment as bishop of Huajuapan de León.

