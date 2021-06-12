ofKai Hartwig shut down

Government critic Roman Protassevich has been imprisoned in Belarus for weeks. His parents are desperate. You ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for help.

Munich – The desperation of the parents of the imprisoned Roman Protassewitsch is great. The Belarusian critic of the regime has been in custody for around three weeks. On May 23, authorities in his home country forced a Ryanair passenger plane with Protassevich on board to make a stopover. The plane was on its way from Athens to Vilnius, but had to land in Minsk on an unscheduled basis.

Subsequently, both Protassevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested. Now the blogger’s mother appeals to Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Chancellor should campaign for the release of her son and other prisoners in the country of the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus: Protassevich’s mother asks Chancellor Merkel for help for her son

“We ask you very much to help us get all innocent out of jail. They urgently need help because they are exposed to sadism and violence every day, ”said Natalia Protassewitsch in an interview with the picture to Chancellor Merkel (CDU). “Please stop Lukashenko! Every additional day, no, every additional hour that goes by costs innocents, including children, their lives. “

The parents of the detained government critic had to leave Belarus around ten months ago. “It was made clear to us that we were being arrested for our son’s work. Because of this, we had to pack up our things at night on August 17th and left the country, ”said father Dmitri Protassevich. “We had to leave our beloved homeland, even though we have never been politically active. I was even in the military until 2019. ”They are now in Poland.

They are denied contact with their son, he said. “The letters we have sent Roman since he was kidnapped are not being delivered to him. Even his lawyer cannot talk to us freely on the phone, ”said Dmitri Protassevich.

Belarus: Roman Protassevich’s father recognizes “clear signs of torture”

The photos and videos of Roman Protassevich from prison, which were circulated by the Belarusian government, worried his father. You can see “clear signs of torture: his nose is crooked. It’s probably broken. He has bruises on his neck. An expert told us that they were strangle marks. “

Immediately after Roman Protassevich’s arrest, the EU imposed sanctions on Belarus. The European Parliament on Thursday (June 10th) called for additional punitive measures to be taken against the country. Among other things, they should be directed against industrial sectors such as crude oil processing. In addition, Belarusian airlines have been banned from flying over EU airspace since June 5. So far, however, there have been no signs of turning in from Minsk. (kh)