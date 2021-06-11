Deviation Games is the newest member of the PlayStation family and its first title is already in development.

Taking advantage of the attention of the people in full Summer Game Fest, the ex-developers of the Call of Duty saga, Dave Anthony Y Jason blundell, announced the creation of their new studio, Deviation Games. They will join forces with Sony Interactive Entertainment as of today and they are already working on their first project.

“Deviators are not only passionate about their own discipline, but they love the work of others”, so are the words of Dave Anthony posted on PlayStation Blog. The journey that the veterans of Call of duty Putting together a study was a very difficult one due to the pandemic, but they are excited to begin the next chapter of their lives. Dave mentions that, from experience, young and determined studies like his need a solid foundation on which to stand. That is why both he and Jason are very happy to have chosen PlayStation Studios as an ally in your first project.

As for the game they are developing, Dave chose not to go into details. The only thing he advanced is that it will be something innovative, full of action and energy. With his experience going back to the first Call of Duty Black Ops, Dave mentions that the ambition of the whole team “is through the roof”. I know what you are thinking when you read this. “What kind of game are we making? How long have we been working on it? Is it story-based? Is it multiplayer? Is it cooperative? Or all of the above and more? When is it coming out? Although I can confirm that development is already underway, it is too early to give specifics, “he explains.

We are creating something new and packed with innovation like nothing you’ve ever experienced beforeDave Anthony “We’re building on what we’ve learned during our collective decades making games, but we’re also creating something new and packed with innovation like nothing you’ve ever experienced before. We’re not afraid to say that. our ambitions are very highWe are embarking on creating a huge game, packed with content, with a focus on lots of action and lots of energy; however, let’s leave this here for now and hope it won’t be long before we can share more, “adds the studio director.

Dave ends by thanking the fans who supported his work all these years. Deviation Games He will enter a period of silence after this announcement, but both he and Jason assured that as soon as they can say more, they will raise a few eyebrows. You can enter here and take a look at the official website of the study.

