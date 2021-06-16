Sony’s VR headset would employ Samsung OLED panels, company sources say.

PlayStation could publish its helmet next generation virtual reality, known at the moment as PlayStation VR 2, at the end of 2022. This is stated by Bloomberg, based on nearby sources to the company, as part of a report on the use of LCD panels in virtual reality products. Officially announced just a few months ago, the so-called PSVR 2 promises to offer next-gen immersion alongside PlayStation 5, and with new haptic feedback VR controllers to extend the experience.

Back to the Bloomberg article, the aforementioned medium claims that Sony’s new VR headset would use Samsung OLED panels, this always based on their sources: “The Japanese console giant has sold more than 5 million units of the original PSVR, published in 2016, and they plan to publish its successor in the Christmas period next year“, they affirm.

Original PSVR model (2016)

I mean, right now, PlayStation foresees PSVR 2 hitting stores at late 2022. Although, if a year and a half of pandemic has taught us something, it is to never trust the planned dates, since they are subject to unexpected changes in project planning. Beyond these information, UploadVR published another article last month where, always based on their sources, they advanced some possible technical details of PlayStation VR 2.

Said medium speaks of a 4K resolution thanks to vented rendering and eye tracking techniques, which reduce the image quality of elements outside the field of view for better performance. For now, PlayStation continues to work on PSVR 2 with some secrecy, focusing its marketing and promotions on the PS5 catalog for 2021. The next big release from PlayStation Studios is Horizon: Forbidden West, the open world adventure that showed its first gameplay a few weeks ago.

