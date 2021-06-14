Deviation Games revealed that they are at work together Sony on his new project for PS5 since over a year, despite the partnership being unveiled only recently, with various details about this collaboration being revealed in a recent interview.

We recently saw the presentation of the partnership between Deviation Games and PlayStation Studios for an exclusive project, which seems to be something very interesting. The team is led by Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell, two developers who have previously worked at Treyarch and have extensive experience on the series. call of Duty.

The idea is that they are building something in line with previous experiences, a choice that could be particularly strategic with regard to the PS5 catalog, given that the production of FPS or shooter in general it could be a weak point of domestic supply.

“We’ve been working together for about a year, a year and a half now, and it’s going very well,” he said Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Worldwide Studios, on this matter. The team currently has a staff of over 100 people, so the project in development seems to be a title of high caliber, something confirmed by Anthony himself: “We are not wrong: this game is a great project, there is no doubt about it, and we need even more people to complete it “, which is why the intention is to grow further as a studio.

Deviation is still in the phase of team building, therefore, the process is still long, both as regards the staff and the design of the game. Apparently, the new title will be a console exclusive, but the developers have not been able to clarify yet if it will be only next gen or if it is destined to be released on PS4 and perhaps also on PC: “We cannot say anything precise about it yet. specific platforms, ”Anthony said.

However, the new IP in development seems important to Sony as well: “Together we are building a new IP that is brave, that builds on what these guys have created and learned over their career years, which speak for themselves. And that will inevitably lead to another addition. important to the PlayStation portfolio that I look forward to being able to better inform you, “said Hulst.

This is a project in line with the agreement already announced between PlayStation and the new studio of Jade Raymond and also in this case it is based on a considerable creative freedom left to the developers, but with important financial support from Sony.