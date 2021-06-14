PlayStation Studios Director Hermen Hulst congratulates Phil Spencer on introducing the brand.

Last night the Xbox and Bethesda conference of E3 2021 was held. An appointment that aimed high and has not disappointed, with announcement after announcement, numerous trailers and dates, with an eye always on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games, as well as PC. For now, the conference seems to have satisfied the fans of video games who were eager for big announcements in this edition of the fair. And also, has satisfied Hermen Hulst, former director of Guerrilla Games and leader of PlayStation Studios, who has congratulated Xbox on their event.

“Congratulations to Phil Spencer and the entire team for a fantastic presentation. It’s a great time to be a gamer, “says Hulst, on his personal Twitter account. For his part, the Xbox manager, Phil Spencer, he replied gratefully by his words. This is not the first time that we have seen praise of this kind between the two companies, despite being competitors in the market.

In fact, less than a week ago Phil Spencer congratulated Insomniac Games on the launch of the new Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, an exclusive PlayStation 5 game that has been available since last Friday. A sample of mutual respect between these two companies that, despite being competitors, understand that the important thing is to enjoy video games.

Back at last night’s event, the Xbox conference was packed with exclusive announcements, and launches for Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service that offers your first 3 months for 1 euro. One of the most notable news was the return of Starfield, which is dated and will be exclusive to Xbox. Likewise, those of Redmond have offered the first look at the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, and have finally presented the new Forza Horizon 5 with trailer and date.

