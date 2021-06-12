Jim Ryan said in 2017 that he didn’t understand why players wanted to play classic titles if they looked worse.

The backward compatibility and being able to play old games on our current systems is something fundamental for many players. In addition, beyond being able to replay those titles, these measures help the preservation of video games, something very important. The new generation of consoles has been very concerned about this aspect, although PlayStation 5 has been criticized for playing only PS4 games.

I feel a little frustrated because they still hit me over the head with that statementJim ryanIn fact, one of the great reviews a PlayStation is the lack of major backward compatibility. Years ago Jim ryan made statements about it that have persecuted him until now, and the PlayStation boss he has finally wanted to qualify them. In 2017, Ryan said that backward compatibility was something that was requested a lot but was little used, and commented that why would anyone want to play old games if they looked old (taking the different titles of the Gran Turismo series as an example).

Now in a interview in Axios, Ryan has explained those words and he has denied that he does not value the most classic games. “I feel a little frustrated because yet they hit me over the head with that [declaración]”, has assured Ryan. The head of PlayStation has indicated that he did not know how to express what he wanted, since he wanted praise evolution of the saga and of PlayStation.

“What I wanted to point out, obviously not very well, was how cool it looked the PS4 version and how far had evolved the Serie. Certainly I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful with our heritage, “he commented. Ryan has used Astro’s Playroom as a clear example that Sony respects its past. The head of PlayStation has indicated that the backward compatibility of PS5 with PS4 was included because the fans wanted it really.

“What is important to recognize when considering this question about designing a new platform is that time, resources and money they are finite, and that important concessions must be made in terms of what is included and what is not“said Ryan. You have to remember, for example, that this year Sony was closing the digital stores for PS3, PSP and PS Vita. player reviews made PlayStation rethink the situation and finally decided to stop the shutdown of PS3 and PS Vita.

