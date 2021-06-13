Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster made his debut in the E3 2021 by Square enix. This will bring the first six classic video games of the saga in a remastered version that will reach mobile devices and the PC through Steam:

We still do not have a departure date for Final Fantasy Pixel RemasterHowever, in the trailer we could see some of the remastering work that the classic installments of the saga will have. There will be a retouch of the pixel art of its classic characters, maps and scenarios to fight.

Is Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster exclusive?

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will bring back one of the most beloved installments of the entire saga of Square enix, Final Fantasy VI. In the official announcement, we were able to see elements that will remain intact, such as the JRPG-type turn-based combat system, as well as the aerial view of the maps.

However, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will be exclusive to the PC (via Steam) and mobile devices. You will probably receive treatment similar to Frontier Saga: Remastered It had slight changes to the general pixel art of the game and improvements to its classic counterpart, such as speeding up the speed of combat and movement of your character.

We just hope that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster enhance the experience seen in Frontier Saga: Remastered on PC, as it is not a single game but it will bring us Final Fantasy I, II, III, IV, V and VI in a single delivery.

