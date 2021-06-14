Replaced was one of the indie games that were present at the Xbox conference at E3 2021.

The games independent have always been an important part of the announcements in the events of Xbox and E3 2021 was no exception. One of the indies that was part of the Microsoft conference ad lineup was Replaced, a title that aims to premiere sometime next year and that will come directly to the Xbox Game Pass service.

We will follow the story of REACH, an AI trapped in a human body.There is little information about this title developed by the team of Sad cat studios, although it is described as a retro-futuristic sci-fi platformer in which we will take control of REACH, an artificial intelligence that has been trapped in a human body and will have to explore the secrets hidden in Phoenix-City in a future that looks like a alternate version of the 80s. In the Replaced universe, 40 years have passed since a nuclear explosion and now everything is controlled by a corrupt government.

Replaced promises to combine a cinematic and platforming experience with plenty of action and carefully detailed pixel art. This title will be published by Coatsink, publisher remembered for games like Phogs! Y Cake bash.

Want to know more about what Xbox announced at its E3 2021 conference? Then be sure to check out 3DGames, as there was news about Halo Infinite, Starfield, a new Sea of ​​Thieves crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean, Forza Horizon 5 and much more.

More about: Replaced.