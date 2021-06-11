Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Friday, June 11, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your environment, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, at times, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, June 11

Do not try to be smart with people who are much smarter than you, because you will be very badly positioned.

Health: You should be more precise in the way you ask for things, because if you don’t know how to explain yourself, they will never comply with what you demand.

Love: You will have to wait a little longer if you want to be as a couple. This is a time to be alone and get to know each other a little better.

Money: Do not believe the center of the universe in your work, because your bosses will see you with a bad face. Don’t try to be superior to them.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

