Formula 1 lands at Paul Ricard to take part in the French Grand Prix. For the transalpine race, Pirelli has nominated the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

These are therefore the three central compounds of the Pirelli 2021 range, consisting of 5 compounds ranging from the hardest, the C1, to the softer, the C5, which however will not be used at the Paul Ricard weekend.

Why Pirelli has chosen these compounds

The French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard, which returns to the calendar after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will use the three core compounds of the Formula 1 range: C2 as P Zero White hard, C3 as P Zero Yellow medium , and C4 as P Zero Red soft. The same choice made in 2019, when the race was last run.

These compounds adapt well to the different characteristics of the track. And resurfacing almost every corner just before the 2019 race offers a smooth surface.

Tire degradation at Paul Ricard is generally low: however, Turn 13 is particularly demanding in terms of continuous tire stress, and so is the Signes Turn after the Mistral straight.

The characteristics of the track

The third sector of the circuit at Paul Ricard is more demanding from the point of view of lateral forces than for traction and braking while the rest of the lap is fairly balanced (and this is one of the reasons why this track is a well-known proving ground).

Before the track re-entered the F1 calendar in 2018 after a prolonged absence, a chicane was added to the famous Mistral straight to slow down the high top speeds, effectively making it two separate straights with a chicane in the middle.

The winning strategy in 2019 was one stop, from medium to hard. This was adopted by all the riders who finished on the podium, and all but seven riders started the race on medium tires.

At Paul Ricard it can be very hot at this time of year: last time, the track temperatures exceeded 50 degrees centigrade.

Mario Isola, head of car racing at Pirelli: “For Paul Ricard we have returned to the combination of compounds used for the first two races of this year, the central ones of the range. This is undoubtedly the most versatile choice because it adapts to different needs, and it’s also what makes it a good combination for the Paul Ricard circuit which has an interesting mix of corners. “

“That’s why Paul Ricard is also considered a great proving ground, and even though it hasn’t hosted a Formula 1 race for two years, we at this track at the start of the season tested the next 18-inch wet tires. year and then we raced there last month with the GT World Challenge “.

“For this appointment we confirm the same nomination used in the last French Grand Prix, which saw a one-stop race for most of the drivers. However, we also saw that there were different types of one-stop pit stops. and this can translate into a number of distinct strategies“.

Minimum pressures at the start

Front: 21.0 psi

Rear: 19.5 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50 °

Rear: -2.00 °