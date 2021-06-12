It wouldn’t be the same as David without Goliath, Batman without a Joker, Jekyll without Hyde, and even Coca-Cola without Pepsi. In a world that – like it or not – advances through tension, conflict, protagonist and antagonist feed each other, neither the hero nor the villain would occupy the focus without the existence of the other. And that happens between Espanyol and Gerard Piqué, despite the –or precisely thanks to the– commotion that forms in the parakeet world every time it appears in action to mention to your team.

They are not comparable entities, logically. Espanyol exceeds 120 years, by 34 of the central. But if something gets precisely Piqué for the benefit of the Blue and Whites, it is keep alive the flame of that historic rivalry, not towards his person, but towards Barcelona. This is how clubs grow. This is how, exactly a century ago, it was launched Genario de la Riva –President parakeet– to build nothing less than the Sarrià stadium when Espanyol had been evicted from Calle Muntaner, spurred by the comment he heard from a client of the barbershop who frequented: “I think Espanyol has definitely died”. That client was the founder of Barça, Hans gamper, and De la Riva not only led the construction of Sarrià, but also the return of Ricardo Zamora just from Les Corts.

The last of Piqué, in fact one of the most venial of his long list of comments on parrots – and which, if not for its history and slyness, would even have aroused praise – has consisted of rejoice at the return to Primera de los Pericos, because he prefers to play at the RCDE Stadium than in another field with which he has no incentive. “Espanyol is a main ingredient for the show”, He explains to Ibai Llanos, in a synthesis that, with the Barça captain in the middle, derbies will always remain derbies. With excessive braking, as in that celebration with the Boixos who had launched flares in Montjuïc, or like the banners addressed to Shakira. But with all the spice that this match of matches demands since 1900.

It is hammered the greatest public relations that Espanyol could have, which he places cyclically in the center of the news to the level that only enormous sporting achievements could achieve. To what gives a priceless publicity, which would cost millions if an agency had to achieve the same impact with a campaign. And to whom, because he is a character that leaves no one indifferent, is generating sympathy everywhere.

His mentions to the budget, to Cornellà, to the Chinese owner, to the minority … Paraffinizing the perico ad of the fertilizers, but in reverse, it might even seem that Piqué is not a mouthpiece parakeet, but a license parakeet. It would not be unreasonable to take advantage of it. Piqué is, in short, and waiting for the reasons to be given to occupy covers again, of the best that can happen to Espanyol.