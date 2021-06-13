Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

PIONER is an interesting survival MMORPG with a post-apocalyptic setting. Although this title was introduced a couple of years ago, the most recent broadcast of the PC Gaming Show was the perfect setting to see it in action once again.

In this survival action game, players will play an ex-soldier trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world full of creatures of all kinds and other hostile humans.

It emphasizes that PIONER has an artistic style that immediately reminds us of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl And despite being a title from an independent Russian studio, it has outstanding graphics.

“The main motivation is to create an adventure that is interesting in terms of emotions and unites a wide variety of players in a single community: PIONER it is conceived as a unique game containing a single player campaign, emotional cooperative game and survival, “commented leksandr Nikitin of GFA Games.

PIONER It will be available exclusively for PC in late 2021 or early 2022. We won’t tell you more, you can see its trailer below:

But tell us, do you plan to play this shooter once it is available? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to see all of our special E3 2021 coverage.

Fountain