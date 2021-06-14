One of the founders of the rock group Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, in harsh terms denied Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg the opportunity to use the song he wrote to promote social networks.

Speaking on June 10 at a forum in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Waters read a letter from the entrepreneur offering a large sum for using Another Brick in the Wall (Part II) in a campaign to promote Instagram and Facebook.

“This is an official message to me from Mark Zuckerberg offering a huge amount of money, and my answer is:“ Go to hell! Never!” Said Waters.

He stressed that he was not going to participate in the proposed “nonsense”.

According to the musician, Zuckerberg wants to use the song to make his social networks more influential and “continue to censor all of us in this room, and prevent this story of Julian Assange from reaching the general public.”

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo – La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

This is not the first time Waters has defended Assange. In the fall of 2019, he hosted a small concert in support of the founder of WikiLeaks outside the Home Office in central London.

Another Brick in the Wall (Part II) is one of Pink Floyd’s most famous songs. The text was written by Roger Waters. It tells, in particular, about the problems of education. The song was released in 1979. The composition was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Performance by a Rock Duo or Group.”

In the United States, 18 criminal charges have been brought against Assange, on which, in aggregate, he faces up to 175 years in prison. In particular, he is charged with crimes related to the largest case of disclosing classified information. The United States is seeking Britain’s extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks.