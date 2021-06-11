Some countries have sent missions to Mars to explore it from different sides and even learn about the possibility of living on it.

Among those missions is a Chinese mission. The Chinese robot “Churong” sent pictures of itself from Mars with a Chinese flag, immortalizing its effects on the red planet, which was proudly highlighted Friday by the space agency in the most populous country in the world.

The bird-like robot filmed itself next to its landing pad, using a detachable camera, and its solar panels looked like wings.

The Chinese Space Agency organized a celebration to mark the publication of a self-portrait in which the Chinese flag appears at the landing site on Mars in a reddish atmosphere.

The robot had arrived at the site in mid-May after a nearly year-long journey from Earth, and had also taken a picture of the footprints of its six wheels in the soil of the Red Planet. The space agency described it as “China’s fingerprint” on Mars.

Churong weighs 240 kilograms and will study the planet’s environment and analyze the composition of its rocks. Among the robot’s tasks is to perform soil and atmospheric analyzes, take pictures, and contribute to mapping the Red Planet.