The list of those honored for the birthday of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II for the year 2021 has become the most diverse of all

Ethnically speaking, even today, one in seven people comes from a minority ethnic background.

The proportion of honorees from ethnic minorities has been increasing and has doubled over the past decade, from 6% of people in 2021 to 15% of those honored on this year’s list.

The list of distinguished persons honored included Manchester City player Raheem Sterling, who was awarded the OBE in recognition of his services to achieve racial equality in sport, amid controversy over the boos from English fans against players who kneel at matches as an initiative against intolerance, according to the British News Agency. BA Media.

The list of honorees also included poet and playwright Liman Sesay, who was awarded the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his contributions to literature and philanthropy.

It is also the first time that more women than men have been honored since 2015.