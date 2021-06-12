Warjim (Union)

The Van Wargem Racecourse in the Kingdom of Belgium will host the Al Wathba Stallions Cup activities, which is intended for horses aged four years and over, and the prize is 5,000 euros, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses.

The festival is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of supporting and disseminating purebred Arabian horse racing in Europe and America, which reflects bright aspects of the culture and heritage of the UAE. 12 horses, which have previously achieved many victories, compete during the 1600-meter race, and the Belgian horse “Zarca DE”, owned and trained by Johan Versterben, led by Joriko Bogarts, tops the list.

The 7-year-old horse, descended from the “Bahr” line, is looking for the race title, after a series of good results, most notably winning the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, which was held on the same track last month for a distance of 2,300 meters.

It is worth noting that “Zarka” previously won the Al-Wathba Stallions Cup for a distance of 1,300 metres, which took place at the Dutch Donecht Racecourse on June 16, 2019.

“Picasso T” challenges SBM for horse racing under the supervision of Mold Postma, and led by Stephen Helen, rival “Zarca”, and seeks to turn the table on him in the fourth meeting, where he had previously finished second by a neck difference, and in third place twice.

And competing for the title is “Baytha DI” by Osama Moussalli, under the supervision of Sea Walters, and led by Angelina Baptist, who won third place in the “Mother of the Emirates” race, and “The Digger” led by Stefan Pro, and “Sybele Morey” led by Liz Deterne, both under the supervision of coach Elizabeth Bernard.