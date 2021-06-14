Piacenza, girl gets caught in an agricultural pomp: it’s serious
A 26-year-old girl, she learns fromHandle, was seriously injured on a farm in the municipality of Calendasco, in the locality Boscone Cusani, in the province of Piacenza. She was at work in a field and apparently was drawing irrigation water from a well through a pump when, caught by her hair in the mechanism, he hit his head violently. Rescued by 118, she was rushed by air ambulance to the Parma hospital. Prognosis is reserved.
