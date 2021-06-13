The death of Nicolás Avelluto (28), son of the former Secretary of Culture, Pablo Avelluto, brought pain and surprise in the political world. His body was discovered in his house in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez and still the causes of his death are not confirmed.

Very active on his social media accounts, on Twitter (@ Nico_Ave93) he had chosen to fill in his autobiography: “Photographer and Militant, not necessarily in that order. “In addition, he added another passion:” a fan and member of the Club Atlético Tigre. “

Avelluto was a militant of noble causes. Close to the movements of sexual diversity, he accompanied the marches for the appearance alive of Tehuel De La Torre and the fight for the trans labor quota.

Nicolás Avelluto, son of the former Secretary of Culture Pablo Avelluto, died. A teenage tattoo of the Callejeros gang had been covered with a black sleeve. Photo Twitter @ Nico_Ave93.

Committed to popular struggles, militated from the struggles for the rights of native peoples to that of precarious workers, as well as for legal abortion, and the unrestricted rejection of the institutional violence.

It was for this commitment that he was fired with great pain from the Coordinator against Police and Institutional Repression (Correpi), whom they called “a dear companion.”

“Nicolás Avelluto passed away today, a photographer committed to popular struggles, always present in the streets. We greet his comrades and friends on this sad day. See you in the fight, comrade,” they dedicated in a heartfelt tribute.

Remembered as a militant “from the popular camp” and close to the Evita Movement and to Barrios de Pie, Avelluto nevertheless did not hesitate to denounce the police violence in Chaco or to complain to the authorities for cases such as Facundo Astudillo Castro, as well as Santiago Maldonado.

The young man was also a volunteer in the Buenos Aires vaccinations and worked at the Usina del Arte, where he was fondly remembered.

“Was a militant at heart. A sweet type, zero combative because it was not in his nature either, but firm in his postures “, a colleague recalled him.

In the networks they remembered their most impressive works, among them, a moving photo that Nora Cortiñas, from Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Línea Fundadora, took with a child.

Among the anecdotes that he chose to show on his social networks, he once told that it was done, when he was a teenager, orn Callejeros band tattoo which, through Cro-Magnon tragedy, then covered him with a black sleeve on his left arm.

“The only way was to paint my whole arm“, he explained in his networks while showing other tattoos he had.

Nicolás Avelluto passed away.

That is the news that we have to share today.

Nico, our friend and partner, from Postscript and from life.

The one we met on the street taking photos and who never stopped being in every place that he could and they called him. pic.twitter.com/kg5PPqJjyC – nazareno roviello (@naza_roviello) June 13, 2021

In 2020, the young man worked as a volunteer in the vaccinations that were created in different schools in the City to vaccinate older adults with the coronavirus.

On Monday 7 of this month, according to he himself, he had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He was overweight and would have had a respiratory history to be considered at risk.

Last Friday he participated in the last march for the appearance alive by Tehuel de la Torre, in addition to participating with his work for the graphic coverage of the National Campaign for Abortion.

“Today marks three months since Tehuel went to a job interview. Since that day nothing is known about him. Today we meet at 17 in Plaza de Mayo for a concentration of torches to continue claiming for him,” it was one of the last tweets that Nicolás wrote.

Nicolás was the son of the former minister of Mauricio Macri – who was one of the first to come out to offer condolences. “Beyond ideology, that of the struggles for social causes he did share with his father, who I was very proud of him“recalls a close friend of the former official.

He was also the nephew of the chamber judge Mariano Borinsky; and the journalist Diego Borinsky.

His death, a shock

The young photographer was found dead on Saturday, after 20, in his apartment in Quesada at 2600. His mother found him.

“He did not answer the calls and, as the family had a key to the house, they went. They found him in the room: he was lying on his bed, face down,” explained the sources consulted by Clarion.

And they added that in the place “there were no signs of violence or that income had been violated.” That is why, at first, it transpired that could have suffered a sudden death.

The autopsy on the body will be carried out between Monday and Tuesday: “It has not yet been done according to the Covid protocols,” they indicated. Only then will it be known what was the cause of death of the official’s son.

In the case, the National Criminal and Correctional Court N ° 3 intervenes, in charge of the judge, Gabriel Omar Ghirlanda, and the district attorney’s office in the Saavedra and Núñez neighborhood, in charge of José María Campagnoli.

