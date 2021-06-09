The Xbox boss once again sets a good example for the Microsoft and Sony communities.

By Axel García / Updated 10 June 2021, 01:36 68 reviews

Reviews and impressions of Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart have started to come out. Overall, the title has received rave reviews for his technical achievements (here you can take a look at our opinions of the game). Phil Spencer, Xbox CEO, decided to join the comments on social networks and took the moment to congratulate Insomniac Games.

Congratulations on the great reaction to the game.Phil Spencer, Xbox CEOThe head of Xbox sent his congratulations to Ted Price, Founder and CEO of Insomniac Games, and the rest of the team that worked on Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart.

For their part, the employees of Insomniac Games commented that they did not have to crunch at any time when making the title. Outside of a couple of sleepless nights, the development was smooth. “It is possible to work on a great game without suffering,” he said. Grant parker, company designer.

Unlike Horizon: Forbidden West, the next PlayStation exclusive on the way, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart It will be one of the first PS5 releases that we will not be able to enjoy on PS4. The Insomniac Games title will be available next June 11 exclusively on the Sony platform.

