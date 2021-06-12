Team WIBY has shown a new gameplay at the publisher’s conference.

We already knew that it would be and Return Digital he has kept his word. One of the video games that the publisher announced just a few weeks ago has been present at the E3 2021 conference. Phantom Abyss is a massively asynchronous multiplayer action and adventure game, which aims to be a challenge for players who launch themselves into it. adventure. We have release date of your early access for PC.

Phantom Abyss was announced in late May and Team WIBY, creators of the game, promised that its Early Access would begin in June, and it will. The June 22nd the video game will be released in Early Access on Steam and you can now add the game to your wish list from the platform Valve. In this video game we will have to get the relics hidden in temples that are generated from procedural form. Only one player in the world can get the unique relic that will be on each of the maps.

The grace of the game is that we will only have one try to overcome the temple. The asynchronous part is that we will see the rest of the players who tried before us to pass the temple and they didn’t get it. In this way, their deaths will help us avoid the traps, enemies and other dangers that await us in each of the scenarios. The game paints really complicated, but players who achieve glory can boast of the feat of acquiring the relics.

To accompany this announcement, Devolver Digital has released a new video game trailer, in which we see more of what we will find in Phantom Abyss. There is very little left to enjoy this video game in first person. Remember that you can follow everything that happens in E3 2021 with 3DGames, since we are exclusive partners of the event. If you don’t want to miss anything, you can check all the schedules.

More about: Phantom Abyss, Wiby Theme, Devolver Digital and E3 2021.