After the lockdown, bathers can finally visit outdoor pools in Baden-Württemberg again. In Pforzheim, however, an unusual situation arose.

Pforzheim – outdoor swimming pools have also been closed in Baden-Württemberg since November due to the lockdown. Now the bathing season has finally started and the weather is currently playing along too. However, bathers in Pforzheim suddenly had blue feet when they came out of the non-swimmer pool of an outdoor pool. According to the city, the pool was refurbished and painted before the start of the season. After the incident, the pool was temporarily closed and should not be accessible again for two weeks. As BW24 * reports, bathers suddenly had blue feet in Pforzheim’s outdoor pool.

