Drugmaker Pfizer will conduct a study of a group of people who contracted the disease after being vaccinated against Covid-19 to determine whether a booster dose is needed.

The announcement about the research was made by David Swerdlow, a specialist in clinical epidemiology at the company, during a medical conference that took place in San Francisco, United States, online.

The expert added that he will monitor the situation “up close” and that “immunological, clinical and ‘real world’ data” will be used to determine when “when it may be necessary” a booster vaccine.

As of April 30, 10,200 cases of infection have been detected in people vaccinated in the United States against Covid-19. Approximately 44% of the US population is vaccinated (with both doses) and 311 million doses have been administered to date, according to Johns Hopkins University accounting.

Booster doses are for patients who have already received the full dose of the initial vaccine (one or two according to the brand) and whose immune system may need an additional amount of compound to fight virus variants or boost the decrease in antibodies , said the head of Pfizer.

“We are working to understand the impact of the booster dose. We are going to obtain data on the continuous follow-up to see how long the immune markers last”, said the expert.

But “there are still unanswered questions,” said Julie Louise Gerberding, executive vice president of Merck & Co. and former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Despite the great and wonderful efficacy of vaccines that are currently licensed, we do not know the durability of long-term protection,” Gerberding warned at the same conference.

“There are many scientific advances that need to be monitored and evaluated as we go forward, we are not out of the woods,” in relation to SARS CoV-2, Gerberding said.

