PewDiePie is still one of the youtubers more influential, and although since 2010 he had not taken a break from the platform, in January of last year he decided to leave it for a while to rest.

The influencer He resumed his activities very soon and kept his followers entertained with new content, but in the middle of 2021 he will retire again, although it will be only for a few days.

PewDiePie revealed that he decided to take a whole week off vacation, so in the next few days he will be absent from YouTube to enjoy his millions in peace.

PewDiePie leaves YouTube for a well-deserved vacation

A few months ago we showed you that this youtuber surpassed a new record by passing 110 million subscribers, remaining one of the influencers most recognized.

Reaching this figure was no easy task, so in a recent video PewDiePie announced that he will leave Youtube for a few days to take a vacation.

In total it will be a full week in which its users will run out of new content, since its editor, Yes go, will also take a well deserved break.

We wonder where it has gone.

The Youtuber will be on vacation from June 7 to 13 this year, so it won’t be long before he returns.

From what we could see, some videos were posted in the last few hours, so PewDiePie may have scheduled some content so their fans don’t feel so alone.

Many of his followers did not see so well that he was absent from Youtube, although it is possible that during this time you will be exploring a little more of the latest update of Minecraft, and thus bring more content.

To be youtuber It seems to be a complicated and exhausting task, so they too deserve a good vacation from time to time.

