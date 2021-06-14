The famous Russian comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan was accused of stealing jokes from Twitter. This was reported in Telegram-channel “Dvach”.

The authors of the channel published a video in which Petrosyan jokes about the ban on flights over Belarus after the incident with the emergency landing of the Ryanair airline in Minsk. “We can’t still be over Ukraine, but now everyone is over Belarus. They say you can go through Riga, but you can’t go to Riga. The world has gone crazy, ”the humorist said sarcastically.

However, a screenshot of the post was attached to the video. Twitter head of Yandex.Lavka, former publisher and journalist Ilya Krasilshchik. On May 24, he published the same joke. “Mir-21: you cannot go from Russia to Georgia, only through Istanbul. And you can’t go to Kiev. Only through Istanbul and Minsk. But now you can’t go to Istanbul, but you can go to Minsk. But you can’t go anywhere from Minsk. We are also not allowed over Ukraine, and now everyone is over Belarus. You can probably go through Riga, but you can’t go to Riga, ”wrote the Dyer.

In January, it was reported that infamous American radio host Howard Stern accused popular TV presenter Jay Leno of stealing material for his satirical show.