The speed of electric scooters in the center of St. Petersburg will be limited to a fast pace. From June 8, on the main tourist streets of the Northern capital, the speed of electric scooters will be reduced to ten kilometers per hour. This is reported by “Fontanka.ru”

The changes will affect 20 main tourist streets of the Northern capital. These are Nevsky Prospekt, Vosstaniya Square, Marata Street, Ligovsky Prospect, Moika River Embankment, Konyushennaya Square, Isaakievskaya Square and other streets of the Central and Petrograd districts. In addition, the zone of restrictions will also include the territories around the main attractions.

Earlier it was reported that searches were carried out in the service center of an electric scooter rental company in St. Petersburg. They are connected with the initiation of a case for the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements after a local resident was hit on Nevsky Prospekt.