The corona situation is gradually easing. There could soon be more days in the office and vacation trips. Do dogs and cats – bought in lonely times – end up in the animal shelter?

Animal rights activists fear that there will be a wave of charges in animal shelters as soon as the corona pandemic comes to an end and people’s everyday lives change again, like the portal calf* reported.

According to the Animal Welfare Association, many people in North Rhine-Westphalia have bought pets in Corona times – as loyal companions and as a distraction from the dreary lockdown. If the owners are less at home again in the future, there will be less time and opportunity to look after the four-legged friend. According to wa.de *, animal rights activists fear that then the way to the shelter is the last resort* could be. – *wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.