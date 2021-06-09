Installation of popular pots, “fishy” and camp in front of Congress and pickets, are some of the protests scheduled for this Wednesday in the City of Buenos Aires, so a difficult day is already expected to travel in the Federal Capital.

From 9 in the morning, the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy will be installed in the area of ​​the Plaza de los Dos Congresos “to make visible the problems of artisanal fishermen.”

An extensive queue of people stretches across the square to buy something from the 12 thousand kilos of fresh fish at 100 pesos of the workers of the ports of Mar del Plata, Santa Fe, Rosario, Helvecia, Concordia, Ensenada and Punta Indio, who will offer: corvina, sea bream, whiting, tarpon, pati, dorado and boga, among others.

A day of popular pots and pickets by social organizations, in different parts of the City.

The protest will be “against hunger” and in a demand for food assistance to the dining rooms, along with the request for vaccines against the coronavirus for the workers of the dining rooms.

Social organizations will install popular pots in different parts of the City. Photo Lucia Merle.

The cuts will be from 11 in the morning at these points:

Eva Perón and Piedra Buena.

Carlos H. Perette and Calle 10.

Fernández de la Cruz and Mariano Acosta avenues.

Fernández de la Cruz and Pola avenues.

Cobo Avenue and Curapaligüe Avenue.

Avenida Iriarte and Luna.

Caseros Avenue and La Rioja.

Avenida San Martín and Punta Arenas.

Also, at 10.30, a concentration will be held in Congress to later set up a “solidarity tent” with the nurses. While the Front of Combative Workers will hold a protest in the Obelisk area.

This day of claims occurs the day after social organizations and picketers will protest through the Buenos Aires center in claiming vaccines against the coronavirus and improvements in connectivity for students.

Thus, the groups returned to protest in the streets and challenged the national government, which called for a “truce” regarding the mobilizations due to the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

AFG