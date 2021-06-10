Luzmila and Peta are two sisters who come from a modest background and work as domestic servants for Alicia and Carmen, two aristocratic ladies of the Peru. They are almost considered part of the families, or at least that’s what it sounds like.

This is the synopsis of The Best Families, a Peruvian-Colombian film by Javier Fuentes-León (Contracorriente and The Disappeared Elephant) that is participating in the 24 Malaga Festival, which will lower the curtain on June 13.

The filmmaker and actor Marco Zunino have been in that city for a few days, who actively participate in the activities that the organization has prepared for its guests. “We are very happy to be here. The film is getting rave reviews from the press. They liked it a lot. We have high expectations. In general, Latin American films are being liked a lot ”, Zunino told us yesterday, before entering the famous red carpet.

The Best Families is a black comedy that is competing in the official section of the film competition and the European press has highlighted that the social division is portrayed there. “The focus is on our prejudices, divisions, classism, racism and homophobia, but through humor,” Fuentes-León described a few weeks ago to La República.

The official page of the film meeting collected the director’s impressions, the day he presented his story, where he acknowledges having grown up in those upper classes that the film portrays, ensuring that his idea was not to establish a separation between “good and bad”, but to show “A reflection through laughter and comedy on the context in which we have grown up to create a series of situations of pain and resentment” and has claimed that “we are all a bit victims, some more than others, of a context with the one we have to break ”.

The film features performances by Sonia Seminario, Marco Zunino, Tatiana Astengo, Giovanni Ciccia, Jely Reategui, Grapa Paola, Carlos Carlín, Jimena Lindo, César Ritter, Vanessa Saba, as well as the Spanish actress Gracia Olayo and the Colombian actor Roberto Cano.

Fuentes-León acknowledged that it is the first film in which he works with so many actors in the same scene. “It was the most difficult filming, but not because of the actors, but because we had to be aware of many things. The cast was very committed and connected to each other ”, he pointed out at the festival.

In addition to the cast of The Best Families, Bruno Ascenzo and Stephanie Cayo were also seen at the festival. Bruno directed a few weeks ago the youngest of the Cayo en Mochileros, Netflix’s first Peruvian film.