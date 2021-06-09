This Tuesday, June 8, the peruvian team soccer He beat Ecuador and got his first victory in the qualifying stage at Qatar 2022. Given this, various celebrities reacted to the triumph of the bicolor through their social networks.

On the one hand, the radio host and comedian Mateo Garrido Lecca He said: “Thank you for this joy, Peru team. I have vented many emotions, “he wrote through his Twitter account. He also congratulated the performance of one of the players. “Hey, Marcos López played well enough to make his debut with one of the ugliest (positions), right? Side in Quito. Braaaavo, ”he said.

Mateo Garrido Lecca

The other well-known comedian Fernando Armas placeholder image he celebrated with an extensive “Gooool” to show his excitement. In another of his posts on Twitter, he mentioned: “I have dreamed that Peru wins.” Likewise, the one who celebrated the goals of Cueva and Advíncula was the journalist Alexandra horler. “Lapadula will not play the next game due to accumulations of yellows. But please always put it on. What a way to run, drive, attack and center. Great game, the one who got involved! ”, He said.

Alexandra horler

The same way he did Lorena Alvarez: “We needed this. Thank you Peru selection. Lapadula president. Glory to God in the highest, ”said the Latina host.

Finally, the one who wrote her admiration and love for the player Lapadula was the singer Wendy Sulca. “Can I marry Lapadula now?” He said.

