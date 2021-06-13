Peru he turned one week on Sunday without knowing who will be its new president, while the leftist Pedro Castillo maintains a slight advantage in the slow scrutiny and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori insists on denouncing “fraud.”

Castillo leads his rival by 49,000 votes -50.14% versus Fujimori’s 49.86% – after counting 99.93% of the voting tables of the ballot last Sunday, which the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of States Americans (OAS) considered clean and without “serious irregularities”.

Peru, which had three presidents in 2020, suffers from uncertainty, while Fujimori mobilizes his followers to the streets to report “fraud” and “very serious facts” in voting and counting.

Castillo, meanwhile, feels like a winner and he asked his people on Saturday night for “patience” and “serenity”. He also urged “not to fall into provocation, since we are at a critical moment.”

“The stakes are high: who is the winner at a time when the distance is very short and we do not know for sure the volume of votes answered […], and the legitimacy of the electoral process is at stake, “analyst Sonia Goldenberg told AFP.

“There is a feeling on both sides that the National Elections Jury (JNE) is not trustworthy, which is serious in a situation like this, and we also do not know if the two candidates will accept the result“he added.

Pressures

The JNE, which reviews the scrutiny of the electoral body (ONPE) and proclaims the winner, is under pressure from supporters of both candidates, which demonstrate daily outside its headquarters in downtown Lima.

The JNE still must resolve requests to challenge thousands of votes and hundreds of voting polls, especially by Fujimori, the last hope she has to reverse the results.

“Keiko can still close the distance, but it is very difficult for him to catch up. The result may turn around, it is not impossible, but it’s getting harder and harder“Political scientist and academic Jessica Smith told AFP.

“In the event that Keiko flipped the result, those who are going to accuse fraud are the supporters of Castillo“, he claimed.

Analyst Hugo Otero says that Fujimori, in the face of what appears to be an imminent victory for Castillo, tries to sow doubts about legitimacy of the electoral process.

“It’s the way get rid of failure, of the fall, “the former adviser to the late former president Alan García told AFP.

On Saturday night Fujimori participated in a colorful and boisterous rally with thousands of followers in the Plaza Grau de Lima, where he repeated his allegations of fraud.

“We are here to respect our vote, for the minutes to be analyzed, we want a transparent election,” said the 46-year-old candidate, who will have to go to trial for alleged money laundering if she loses the ballot.

An anti-corruption prosecutor requested preventive detention on Thursday for her, for allegedly violating the rules of her probation in the case of illegal contributions from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

The tax request raised the tension amid slow scrutiny, in a country plunged in political convulsions for a five-year period, and will be resolved by a judge on June 21.

The pandemic

All the tension generated after the ballot is added to the damage caused by the pandemic, that leaves 188,000 dead in the country with the highest death rate from covid-19 in the world.

Fujimori told foreign correspondents on Saturday that the “international left is intervening” in Peru, alluding to the greetings of Latin American leaders to Castillo for his “victory”, among them the Argentine president Alberto Fernández, the Bolivian Luis Arce and the Nicaraguan vice president Rosario Murillo.

Congratulations prompted government protest notes Peruvian to the ambassadors of those countries, said the Foreign Ministry.

The daughter of the jailed former president Alberto Fujimori also lashed out at the outgoing president, the centrist Francisco Sagasti, who called on Thursday several people linked to both sides to try to calm things down, among them the Peruvian Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa.

The 85-year-old award-winning writer actively supported Fujimori from Spain, where he resides, despite his anti-Fujimori past.

“We do not want Peru become in Chavista Venezuela or [Nicolás] Maduro, “Fujimori said at the rally in Plaza Grau, repeating a campaign catchphrase.

However, Castillo’s main economic adviser, Pedro Francke, assured AFP in an interview on Friday that his exchange offers do not have “nothing to do with the Venezuelan proposal“.

AFP Agency