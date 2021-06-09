Peru | The far left Castillo has already had time to thank him for the victory, but the battle for the votes in the presidential election is still going on in Peru – Expert: “Still life is against the poor”

If Fujimori loses, he will likely do everything he can to turn the election result in, says Flower-Maria Ahokas, who is familiar with Latin America.

In Peru the counting of the last votes continued on Wednesday, but the far left Pedro Castillo has already had time to thank its supporters for the “victory,” news agency Reuters reports.

In Sunday’s presidential election, 99.8 percent of the vote had been counted by Wednesday, and Castillo was getting 50.2 percent of them, Reuters says.

Castillo’s opponent, right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori was gaining 49.7 percent of the vote.

Squad differ politically than day and night. As a result, the election has deeply divided the people, says a Latin American-based journalist in the Peruvian capital, Lima. Kukka-Maria Ahokas.

“Still life is poor versus rich, capital versus other country. Practically the whole other country voted for Castillo, ”Ahokas says on the phone.

According to him, the atmosphere in Peru was very tense, especially before the vote. When the last votes were counted, the mood was even more expectant, and Fujimori supporters had not taken to the streets, at least on Wednesday, Ahokas says.

Most likely, however, Fujimori is not swallowing his loss. According to Ahokka, he already had time to give constructive statements to the media when door-to-door polls promised him a profit. But as the situation reversed, Fujimori began to make allegations of electoral fraud.

“However, international election observers have said the election was democratic and fair,” Ahokas says.

Right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori barely swallows his loss.

KEIKO FUJIMORI is nominated as President of Peru for the third time. On the previous two occasions, he has lost the second round.

Fujimori, who promised “hard grips,” is an economic liberal and a value conservative. If she wins, she would be Peru’s first female president.

His father Alberto Fujimori served as President of Peru throughout the 1990s. Now he is sitting in jail convicted of several crimes. Keiko Fujimori is also accused of money laundering and corruption, among other things.

To be the winner the possibly rising Castillo, on the other hand, is a primary school teacher who has left humble circumstances. Castillo promised voters, among other things, free training and redirecting mining revenues back home. He has also announced that he will abolish the Constitutional Court if elected.

According to Ahokka, in the Cusco region, Castilloa was voted for by as many as 90 percent of the people. In the 1980s and 1990s, a Maoist guerrilla movement called the Brilliant Path enjoyed support in the same areas.

Now there have been accusations from the right-wing side in favor of Fujimori that Castillo also supports left-wing terrorism, Ahokas says.

According to Ahokka, at least in Lima, Fujimori supporters seemed calm on Wednesday and were accepting a possible defeat. But Fujimori hardly himself swallows the loss.

“Fujimori is likely to do everything he can to reverse the election result if Castillo is declared the winner.”

Tuesday hundreds of supporters from both candidates demonstrated in front of the Peruvian election center, Reuters says. There is talk of some 300,000 controversial votes that should be recounted. It can take several days to recalculate votes.

Peru is a country of 32 million people, the second largest producer of copper in the world. Last year, Peru had three presidents a week due to political scandals. This year has seen a severe interest rate crisis in Peru.