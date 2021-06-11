Five days after the ballot between the right-wing Keiko Fujimori and the left-wing Pedro Castillo, Peru It was still this Friday without knowing who will be its next president, in the middle of a count blocked by challenges of minutes of voting tables and allegations of fraud, although leaders of the Latin American left embrace the “victory” of the rural teacher.

The interim president, Francisco Sagasti, began to do efforts to calm down in a polarized country that awaits since Sunday the definition of the electoral contest, which entered this Friday an increasingly tense and complex phase.

Although there is still no official winner, Castillo continues to add congratulations from regional leaders. The former presidents of Brazil and Ecuador, Dilma Rousseff and Rafael Correa, greeted him as “president-elect.”

“His victory over the extreme right is a stimulus for the progressive Latin American forces,” said the former Brazilian president.

During the week, the former presidents Evo Morales of Bolivia, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, the first lady of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo and the current head of state of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, sent their congratulations.

With 99.5% of the votes counted, the leftist teacher Pedro Castillo is approaching the presidency of Peru. Photo: DPA

Fernández’s message upset the Foreign Ministry in Lima, considering it “an error and an excess committed by the Argentine president” for qualifying the rural teacher as “president-elect.”

Result difficult to reverse

Castillo has an advantage of 60,000 votes, with 99.5% of the polls counted, but the National Electoral Jury (JNE) has yet to rsolve the requests to challenge thousands of votes submitted by both applicants.

“I don’t think the ongoing process can be stopped, which gives [eventual] Castillo winner, “analyst Hugo Otero, a former advisor to the late President Alan García, told AFP.

“Fujimori is challenging the electoral authorities. First he denounced fraud and then he has made a series of questions, but the people have voted democratically and with the recognition of the international electoral observation bodies”, which affirmed that the process was clean and transparent, added.



Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori denounced fraud in Sunday’s elections. Photo: REUTERS

While the JNE, which must proclaim the winner in the ballot, resolves the requests for annulment, Sagasti spoke with people linked to both candidates to ask them to calm down, regardless of the winner, he revealed in a message on Twitter.

“The task of a head of state is to keep the country serenity and calm in difficult and complex moments. In that effort I got in touch with several people,” Sagasti wrote. And he revealed that one of them was Mario Vargas Llosa.

The 85-year-old award-winning writer actively supported Fujimori from Spain, where he resides, despite the fact that he was a furious anti-Fujimori in the past.

In fact, the son of the writer, Álvaro Vargas Llosa, confirmed this Friday that his father spoke with Sagasti: “It would be a mistake to reveal the content of the conversation because it was private,” he told RPP radio.

The task of a Head of State is to keep the country calm and serenity in difficult and complex moments. In that effort, I got in touch with several people who, I understood, have contact with both candidates. (1/4) – Francisco Sagasti (@FSagasti) June 11, 2021

My request was the same for both: lower the tension and wait for the official results. One of those people was Mario Vargas Llosa. (2/4) – Francisco Sagasti (@FSagasti) June 11, 2021

According to his version, when the call with Sagasti ended, his father asked him to contact Fujimori “to reiterate in unequivocal terms his support for what he is doing, which he considers perfectly in line with what the norms of democratic conduct are,” he said. Álvaro Vargas Llosa.

The threat of jail

The tension increased on Thursday, after an anti-corruption prosecutor requested preventive detention for Fujimori for allegedly violating the rules of his parole in the case of the illegal contributions of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, for which he was in preventive prison for 16 months.

According to the candidate, that must go to trial if it is confirmed that he loses the ballot, “there is a clear intention to distract us, disturb us from the electoral process” by the prosecutor.

The request of the prosecutor José Domingo Pérez further irritated the spirits and hours later the Navy of Peru denied in a statement the veracity of an audio on an alleged conspiracy of naval chiefs “against the constitutional order.”



Followers of Pedro Castillo, in front of the headquarters of his Peru Libre party, this Thursday, in Lima, Peru. Photo: EFE

Fraud complaints

Fujimori had denounced on Monday “evidence of fraud” and wednesday asked to annul 200,000 votes, accentuating the climate of uncertainty after years of political upheavals, which even led to the swearing in of three presidents in five days last November.

The organization of the Peruvian business leadership, Confiep, which in previous elections supported Fujimori, asked both candidates in a statement to “respect the final decision” of the JNE.

Requests for review would take more than one more week to decide at the JNE, Therefore, the fight is still open, with falls since Monday in the Lima stock market and a dollar that is reaching record prices of 3.9 soles.

Castillo received two former presidential candidates from minority center-right parties, George Forsyth and Daniel Salaverry, on Thursday.

“I will never take advantage of a democratic space to clean up my debts, to clean up my crimes,” Castillo said, alluding to his rival’s legal troubles, speaking from the balcony of the party headquarters in Lima before some 1,500 followers.

Source: AFP

CB