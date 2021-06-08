Peru | In Peruvian presidential election, left-wing candidate Castillo took a narrow lead, Fujimori accuses of fraud

Castillo leads right-wing candidate Fujimoria by just 0.5 per cent, after 94.8 per cent of the vote has been counted.

Peru left-wing candidate in the presidential election Pedro Castillo took a meager lead on Monday. Previously a counter-candidate in fine leadership Keiko Fujimori has made allegations of electoral fraud since the turnaround.

Castillo led Fujimor, who received 49.7 percent of the vote, with 50.2 percent of the vote, after 94.8 percent of the vote was counted. The votes cast in the countryside have, as expected, been more in Castillo’s favor.

The results were reported by the news agency AFP.

On Monday night at a press conference, Fujimori made allegations of irregularities and signs of fraud and claimed he had evidence of a “clear attempt to boycott the will of the people” in the election.

Castillo’s party, Free Peru, called on electoral authorities to “protect the vote” as the count and announcements progressed. The census can take days to process, with more than a million non-residents voting.

“Only the people save the people,” Castillo said when asked his supporters to show restraint.

Electoral monitors from the Organization of American States (OAS) said that “the conduct of candidates during these critical hours plays a crucial role”.

