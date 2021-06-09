Peru Libre’s candidate, Pedro Castillo, was declared the winner of the country’s presidential elections, despite the fact that he only maintains a narrow lead of a few thousand votes over his rival, Keiko Fujimori, and the official vote count has not yet been released. finished. The electoral authority will declare a winner once 100% of the ballots have been counted. Uncertainty reigns among Peruvians.

The leftist candidate for the Presidency of Peru, Pedro Castillo, is convinced of his victory against the conservative Keiko Fujimori. At dawn between June 8 and 9, he went out to meet his followers in Lima, the country’s capital, to ensure that “the people have prevailed” in the elections.

According to Castillo, the vote count of his representatives and representatives before the electoral bodies already confirms that he will be the next president of Peru, the country for which he promised “a government with financial and economic stability.”

However, the official count has not yet finished: 177 minutes have yet to be processed and the difference between Castillo and Fujimori is 71,787 votes, a narrow margin in favor of the leftist. The Peruvian National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) will not declare a winner until 100% of the ballots have been counted.

ONPE data show that Peru Libre, Castillo’s party, has 8,735,985 votes, while Fuerza Popular, Fujimori’s formation, has 8,664,198 votes.

Castillo asked the electoral bodies to be “respectful of the will of the Peruvian people,” amid a climate of uncertainty and tension that has lasted since Peruvians went to the polls on Sunday, June 6. The day had a participation of 74.7%.

Fujimori insists on a “systematic fraud” by Castillo

Fujimori, for his part, has claimed to have “signs of systematic fraud” and has accused Peru Libre of manipulating 1,300 electoral records, which is equivalent to almost 400,000 votes. The accusation of Fujimori, who is on the verge of losing his third presidential election, has not been supported by evidence.

In fact, both the electoral mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) have highlighted the correctness of the voting and counting processes in the country and have ruled out the possibility of fraud.

While it is true that there are 1,369 records under observation, there are only four that are annulled and one challenged. In addition, there are also 461 contested votes but they affect both parties.

Popular Force has already assured that it will appeal some of the minutes for review. “We will raise the nullity of facts and the issue of challenges (…) then the entities will have to make a decision and we will assume the decision of the electoral body,” said the candidate for the vice presidency of the right-wing party, Luis Galarreta.

The politician also made “a call for tranquility” so that the tension between followers of Fujimori and Castillo does not erupt in the form of protests and clashes in the streets.

The National Elections Jury is expected to review the contested votes this afternoon.

With EFE and local media